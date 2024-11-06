Iran: US Election Outcome 'Has Nothing to Do With Us'

The Iranian regime on Wednesday said the outcome of the U.S. presidential election "has nothing to do with us."

"The general policies of the U.S. and Iran are constant," regime spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference.

"It doesn't matter who becomes the president in the United States because all the necessary planning has been made in advance," she added.

Mohajerani said Iran does "not see any difference between these two people," referring to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Sanctions have strengthened Iran's internal power, and we have the power to deal with new sanctions."

Trump will return to the U.S. presidency at a time of unprecedented conflict and uncertainty in the Middle East. He has vowed to fix it.

Throughout his campaign, he vowed to bring peace to the region.

"Get it over with and let's get back to peace and stop killing people," Trump said of the conflict in Gaza in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in April.

The Revolutionary Guards did not directly react to Trump's claimed electoral victory but said Tehran and its allied armed groups in the region are ready for confrontation with Israel.

"The Zionists do not have the power to confront us, and they must wait for our response ... our depots have enough weapons for that," the Guards' deputy chief, Ali Fadavi, said on Wednesday, as Tehran is expected to respond to Israel's Oct. 25 strikes on its territory, which killed four soldiers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.