Tags: iowa | poll | ron desantis | donald trump | pac | voters | campaign

Iowa Poll: DeSantis Slips for 4th Time, Trump Up 27

Tuesday, 25 July 2023 08:22 PM EDT

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' super PAC Never Back Down is dipping into its $100 million-plus to take the reins on its grassroots tour of Iowa for him, as he's shedding campaign staff, and it comes just in time.

DeSantis' support has fallen for the fourth consecutive time in the latest National Research Inc. poll of likely Iowa GOP voters, this time the largest dip of 6 points.

Former President Donald Trump remains steady at 42%, despite the expanding field, and maintains a 27-point lead over DeSantis and the field. It is Trump's largest lead yet over DeSantis and the field by this pollster.

DeSantis' slide has been consistent in the past four polls since May:

  • 26%.
  • 24% (-2 points).
  • 21% (-3 points).
  • 15% (-6 points).

There are 13% of GOP Iowa caucus voters still undecided in the poll.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is surging on DeSantis for second, potentially, coming in at 9 points.

"The poll results also indicate that television ads critical of Trump ads are hurting, rather than helping DeSantis," according to American Greatness poll analysis.

Even voters who are favorable toward the governor say they prefer Trump by 17 points (40%-23%). Among voters who give both Trump and DeSantis a favorable rating, Trump leads by 37 points (54%-17%).

American Greatness' polling of 500 likely Iowa GOP voters conducted by National Research Inc. from July 23 to 24 has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Tuesday, 25 July 2023 08:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

