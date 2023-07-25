Rasmussen Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis by 44 Points

Nationwide polls do not factor in primary cycles, but if they take the temperature of the whole country, former President Donald Trump is a wide majority favorite to be the Republican nominee next year.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll released this week has Trump drawing 57% support, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the only other candidate in double digits, at 13%, trailing by 44 points.

That is the largest lead tracked by RealClear Politics' polling average recently, where Trump holds a 34.4 percentage point edge over DeSantis and the rest of the field. That number is tracking up, as the three most recent polls all have Trump's lead at over 40 points.

DeSantis polls the best in the Quinnipiac University (25%) and Yahoo! News polls (23%), but he still trails Trump by 29 and 25 points, respectively.

The full poll Rasmussen Reports results:

Trump 57% DeSantis 13% Former Vice President Mike Pence 5% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 5% Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 4% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4% Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 4% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 3%

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,031 likely U.S. voters July 18-20, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.