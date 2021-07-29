Sen. Rubio: Trump Had Plan to Beam Internet to Cubans

Florida lawmakers and the Federal Communications Commission have urged President Joe Biden to permit them to beam Internet to deprived Cubans citizens under communist rule, and former President Donald Trump had a plan to do it.

"We were already looking at how to provide Internet access," Rubio told The Floridian on Thursday. "We had made great progress in that regard. It was going to happen in his second term, and obviously, this all stops when [Biden gets] in."

The Trump administration had made Cuban liberty "a priority," according to Rubio, who denounced Biden's weak response.

"When you elected a president who has a substantial percentage of his base are devout Marxists and socialists, you’re not going to get the same response," Rubio said.

The Trump administration's policies on Cuba were going to strengthen against the communist regime if he was elected to a second term, Rubio added.

"If he was in office right now, we'd be well on its way toward Internet access," Rubio continued. "I think you would see Internet towers set up in Guantanamo. I think you would see our embassy openly providing Wi-Fi and be relayed across the island. I think you would see radio and TV Marti turn its signal on — use its capabilities to broadcast into the island."

Trump rebuked Biden's soft stance on the Cuban protests.

"The Biden administration's refusal to forcefully condemn communism and the Cuban Communist Regime is a national travesty," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC.

"The Biden administration's ludicrous suggestion that the Cubans are protesting government mismanagement — not brutal communist oppression — is an insult to every Cuban patriot who has suffered, been imprisoned, or died in pursuit of freedom."