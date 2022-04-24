Rep. Jordan: IRS Can't Be Trusted

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told the Daily Caller that Americans couldn't trust the Internal Revenue Service after an investigation — conducted by the IRS's own Inspector General — has so far failed to report any evidence as to why wealthy Americans' tax returns were leaked from the IRS to ProPublica.

"I don't know if the IRS is on top of it. It sure doesn't seem like it from the response we got back from them," Jordan told the Daily Caller,

In July of 2021, both Jordan and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., sent a letter to the IRS and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), J. Russell George.

In the letter, Jordan and Issa write, "despite these safeguards," in federal law requiring tax returns and return information remain confidential, "an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee or employees — or someone with access to the returns — disclosed this confidential information to ProPublica in violation of the law."

George replied to the Republican lawmakers, responding that only the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, the Joint Committee on Taxation, or the Senate Finance Committee — all of whom happen to be Democrats — could request TIGTA to brief Congress on the investigation.

Jordan said the IRS leaks appeared to be "partisan" and coincided with a call in the framework of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to levy a tax surcharge on those making more than $10 million a year.

"Somehow taxpayer returns went public right when the Democrats were talking about raising taxes on the wealthy," Jordan said.

Jordan then suggested that the leaks may be part of a broader political agenda being "weaponized against … the American citizens."

"You saw it with the IRS 12 years ago, you saw it with the FBI five years ago when they orchestrated the spying on the Trump campaign, you've seen it more recently with the Department of Justice effort after a letter comes in to the Biden administration from the school boards association," Jordan added.

"Literally five days later, the attorney general of the United States issues a memorandum to all U.S. attorneys doing exactly what the letter asked the Biden administration to do."