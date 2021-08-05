Poll: Senate's Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Has Wide Support

The Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure plan and many of its individual provisions have a majority of support among likely voters, a new survey found.

The survey provided to Axios by the advocacy group Climate Power and the left-leaning polling firm Data for Progress showed 71% of all likely voters support the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

In a breakdown by party, the plan enjoyed more than 50% support from Republicans, about 80% from Democrats and over 60% of independent or third party voters, Axios reported.

The poll of 1,194 likely voters conducted July 29-30 has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

In other findings, the survey showed:

—75% of voters said additional spending to transition to clean energy and combat climate change was ''very important'' or ''somewhat important,'' including among 55% of likely GOP voters.

— Likely GOP voters did not, however, support a government investment to accelerate the production and adoption of electric vehicles, though 63% of likely voters would.

If the bill passes the Senate, it must be considered in the House, where some Democrats have blasted it as too small and the Democratic leadership has paired it with a $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill to pour money into education, child care, climate change and other priorities.

The Data for Progress poll lines up with a similar finding from a Harris Poll released by The Hill Monday.

In that survey, 72% of voters support the bipartisan infrastructure package that would inject $1.2 trillion into revamping the nation’s roads, bridges and public transit, among other things.

But 68% say the infrastructure package should get a simple up or down vote in Congress; just 32% believe the legislation should be tied to the larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would expand the social safety net and provide funds to curb climate change.