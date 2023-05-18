×
Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Probable Cause' for FBI Reform 'Very Clear'

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 01:23 PM EDT

While Thursday's Weaponization Committee hearing with FBI whistleblowers is "political theater" with "partisan bickering," according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax, it does present "probable cause" for FBI reform.

"I think it's very clear they established probable cause that the FBI needs reform, but we're not going to get it with partisan bickering between Democrats and Republicans, both of whom want to use these hearings to obtain a political advantage," Dershowitz told Thursday's "National Report."

"The American public deserves more. We deserve a nonpartisan, hard look at what's happened to the wonderful people of the FBI."

Outside the "political theater" and "partisan bickering," Dershowitz said the hearing does show there needs to be a fulsome "investigation of the FBI" to review for potential reforms, perhaps by a nonpartisan 9/11-like commission.

"Let me be very clear, I've worked with the FBI for 60 years: 90% of them are the most wonderful people, self-sacrificing patriots who do only good things, even though I've cross-examined many of them and criticized many of them," Dershowitz said. "The FBI is an incredible, wonderful organization with some bad apples and some bad policies.

"What we need now is not Republicans and Democrats fighting and sparring in a very partisan committee setting."

Dershowitz pitched former FBI Director Louis Freeh to head a commission to weigh FBI reforms.

"We need a national commission to investigate what's happened with the FBI — a commission like the 9/11 Commission," Dershowitz said. "It should include, for example, former heads of the FBI like Louie Freeh, who is beyond dispute, a nonpartisan — he was a Republican, he was a judge — and people like that: people with long law-enforcement experience, people who have no dog in the fight, no partisan views."

