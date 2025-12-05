New Orleans Leaders Demand Transparency in DHS Sting

New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno has demanded that federal agents change tactics during the Department of Homeland Security's immigration sting in the city.

"Everything that you've been told by these federal agencies is about getting the most violent, the very 'worst of the worst,'" Moreno — flanked by Rep. Troy Carter, D-La.; National Urban League CEO and former Mayor Marc Morial; and other local business and civic leaders — said Friday during a press conference.

"But that's not what's happening. ... What is happening here, where people are disappearing off of our streets and we don't even know where they went, this is many, many steps way too far."

Moreno issued five demands she says were sent in a letter to Border Patrol agent-in-charge Gregory Bovino, who is leading the New Orleans-area operation for DHS, dubbed "Operation Catahoula Crunch."

They include regular public updates and data reports on Border Patrol stops and detentions, including the legal basis for each encounter as well as any criminal charges or warrants involved.

Additionally, Moreno asked that federal agents remove their masks and present clear identification as law enforcement.

She also demanded that no one be stopped based on race, ethnicity, national origin, language, or perceived immigration status.

Finally, she said she wanted a guarantee of humanitarian protections, including access to medical care, language interpretation, and family member notification of detention.

"Our points are just very simple," Moreno said. "They're centered around communication, transparency, accountability, and upholding people's constitutional rights.

"I don't believe that we're asking for too much here."

Bovino told Nola.com: "I think this is about as transparent as it gets right here."

DHS is aiming to make 5,000 arrests "or beyond" in New Orleans, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said earlier this week.

"We're talking about child pedophiles who are on our list of targets, burglars, gang members, rapists — those individuals we are highly targeting," McLaughlin said.

Sarah Whittington, advocacy director for ACLU Louisiana, told Nola.com that citizens "have already been profiled because of the color of their skin, chased, hunted; and workers have even stared down the barrel of a rifle just trying to do their jobs."