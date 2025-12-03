ICE's Operation Catahoula Crunch Sweeps New Orleans

Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched a new federal enforcement surge Wednesday in New Orleans aimed at locating and arresting criminal noncitizens who were released from local custody despite federal detainer requests.

The initiative — dubbed Operation Catahoula Crunch — comes as Department of Homeland Security officials target sanctuary city policies that allow offenders with serious criminal histories back into Louisiana communities.

"Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement.

"It is asinine that these monsters were released back onto New Orleans streets to COMMIT MORE CRIMES and create more victims.

"Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape. Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people."

DHS highlighted 10 cases as examples of offenders ICE says were released after arrests in Louisiana despite prior removals or pending federal detainers. They include:

– Juan Ramon Dubon-Argueta, Honduras — previously removed; arrested on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, child endangerment, domestic abuse, home invasion, and property damage.

– Vu Hoang Pham, Vietnam — arrested on a lengthy list of offenses including aggravated battery, grand theft auto, burglary, battery of a police officer, DUI, and drug-related charges.

– Jose Fernando Arzu-Osorto, Honduras — arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and armed robbery; later re-arrested for armed robbery after release.

– Darwin Alexis Murillo-Ponce, Honduras — arrested for second-degree aggravated battery.

– Hared Fransisco Cruz-Alvarado, Honduras — previously removed; arrested for third-degree rape, simple battery, and trespass; since deported.

– Qise Awni Ahmad Al Besani, Jordan — arrested for sexual battery.

– Andres Lopez-Castillejos, Mexico — previously removed four times; arrested for child endangerment, armed robbery, and driving without a license.

– Melvin Arnaul Velasquez-Ordonez, Honduras — arrested for child endangerment and simple assault.

– Andy Javier Ruano-Reyes, Guatemala — arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

– Jason Steven Arce-Arce, El Salvador — arrested for burglary and underage alcohol possession; since deported.

ICE officials say arrests tied to Operation Catahoula Crunch will continue in the coming days as federal officers pursue what DHS calls "the worst of the worst" offenders released back into New Orleans-area neighborhoods.