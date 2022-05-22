×
Tags: hutchinson | abortion | roe v. wade

Gov. Hutchinson: States Will 'Revisit' Abortion Exceptions if Roe Overturned

asa hutchinson speaks at the white house.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., Chairman of the National Governors Association, speaks outside the White House in 2022.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 22 May 2022 10:16 AM

GOP Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday said certain exceptions to abortion could be “revisited” if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, leaving states to decide the legality of the procedure.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Hutchinson lamented Arkansas' “trigger law” that would go into effect only allows abortion to save the life of the mother.

“In the last few years when we passed these trigger laws, we're expressing a belief,” he said. “We're trying to return that authority to the states and to reduce abortions, but whenever you see real life circumstances like [incest or rape], debate is going to continue and the will of the people may or may not change, but it's going to come back to the states' flexibility on that.”

“I believe those exceptions are going to be important overall to save lives because the public understands those exceptions, the importance of it. It will be revisited,” he continued. “There's no guarantee of it but the public opinion matters whenever you come to your elected representatives.

According to Hutchinson, both the life of the mother and rape and incest are two exceptions that should have been added to the Arkansas law in the first place.

“If that Roe versus Wade is reversed, then what we've fought for for 40 years and returning the authority back to the states will actually happen, you'll see states making different decisions based upon the values and the consensus of the people of that state,” he said.

Sunday, 22 May 2022 10:16 AM
