GOP Senators Seek DOJ Official's Recusal in Hunter Biden Tax Probe

Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are pressing a U.S. attorney in Delaware to divulge if a senior Department of Justice official with links to Hunter Biden recused himself from a tax investigation involving the president's son.

Nicholas McQuaid, the acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's Criminal Division, formerly worked with Hunter's lawyer Chris Clark at the multinational law firm Latham & Watkins, according to the New York Post.

Both Johnson and Grassley wrote to U.S. Attorney David Weiss, warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland dismissed three letters they sent last year regarding McQuaid's possible recusal from the Weiss-led investigation.

"Dear Mr. Weiss, on Feb. 3, 2021, March 9, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021, we wrote letters to Attorney General Garland with respect to Nicholas McQuaid," the senators wrote, "and his conflicts of interest in the Hunter Biden criminal case."

"In those letters, we specifically raised concerns about the fact that Mr. McQuaid worked with Hunter Biden's criminal attorney until he was hired by the Biden administration on Jan. 20, 2021."

"This association," they continue, "creates a clear conflict of interest yet the department has failed to provide adequate responses to answer the threshold questions about whether Mr. McQuaid has or had any role in the Hunter Biden criminal case, and whether he has been recused from it."

The senators go on to ask Weiss if his investigation "received sufficient resources and support from the Justice Department to properly execute the Hunter Biden criminal case."

Additionally, the senators requested if any other employees at the U.S. attorney's office in Biden's home state recused themselves.

"In light of Mr. McQuaid's clear conflicts in the Hunter Biden investigation," the senators added, "Attorney General Garland's silence draws serious suspicion and has cast a cloud over the investigation – a cloud that could easily be removed if the Justice Department showed a modicum of transparency."

Weiss, who came in under the Trump administration, has been allowed to retain his position and complete the investigation.

The letter comes amid other investigations the two GOP senators have spearheaded into Hunter Biden's business dealings in countries where his father held influence, including China and Ukraine.

In Sept. 2020, a bombshell report from Johnson and Grassley said a firm linked to Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in 2014 from Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina. She was married to ex-Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov.

John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repairman who cited the report, noticed information contained within Hunter's laptop contradicted earlier claims from President Joe Biden that he never had overseas business deals with his son.

But the laptop contained documents indicating Joe Biden went to a 2015 dinner with Ukrainian gas executive Vadym Pozharskyi of Burisma Holdings, which reportedly paid Hunter $1 million to serve on its board while Vice President Joe Biden led the Obama administration's Ukraine policy.

Additionally, an email from May 13, 2017, indicated "the big guy," as former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski would confirm to be Joe Biden, would get a 10% equity stake in a corporate entity established by Hunter with the Chinese energy company CEFC.

In late 2020, Hunter confirmed he was under federal investigation for possible tax fraud. The Hunter probe is said to be evaluating possible violations of foreign lobbying and violations of money laws. Recently, a lawyer and novelist, Kevin Morris, paid a $2 million tax bill for Hunter.