WH: Hunter Biden Has Not Received Classified Info

The White House said Tuesday that first son Hunter Biden has not received any classified information in the meetings he's been taking during his reported stay there.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer the question after confirming last week that the president's son, one month removed from a conviction on felony gun charges, has, in fact, been taking meetings with government officials and aides of his father, President Joe Biden.

"No," Jean-Pierre replied when asked at Tuesday's press briefing if Hunter Biden has access to classified info, the Washington Examiner reported.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, sent a letter to White House chief of staff Jeff Zients last week after Jean-Pierre's confirmation of Hunter Biden sitting in on meetings, calling it "disturbing."

"It is unclear what official meetings and phone calls Hunter Biden is participating in and in what capacity and whether these discussions include classified information. An immediate response is requested, please notify the Committee of the official meetings Hunter Biden is participating in, and if classified information is being disclosed now that Hunter Biden is allegedly taking meetings with the President," Turner wrote in the July 3 letter.

Hunter Biden has been staying at the White House since joining his father's campaign team for debate prep at Camp David, the New York Post reported earlier this week. He then joined his father in Atlanta for the June 27 debate and has been camped out at the White House since, according to the Post.

Hunter has been acting as a gatekeeper and helping the president write speeches, according to the report. He is among family members who have urged President Biden to remain in the race since the debate debacle thrust him and the Democratic Party into turmoil.

Hunter Biden was convicted last month in Delaware of three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018. He lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs. He also faces a September trial on federal tax charges.