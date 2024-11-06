Howard Stern Says US Wasn't Ready for Woman President

Howard Stern, a die-hard liberal Democrat and torrid critic of President-elect Donald Trump, told listeners on his SiriusXM show Wednesday that he didn't think the country was ready to elect a woman as president because "I know how men talk behind closed doors."

"At the time when Kamala [Harris] was chosen by Joe Biden, I said, sadly — I hate to say this, because I was a big Hillary Clinton supporter — I don't think America can vote for a woman," Stern, 70, said while talking with co-host Robin Quivers, according to The Hill.

"I say this because I know men. I know how men talk behind closed doors. I don't even want to say what I heard when she was selected."

Stern said Harris was a fine candidate, but he criticized how the transition from President Joe Biden stepping down in July and endorsing Harris, his vice president, was managed. He said he would have preferred if the Democratic Party held a nominating process instead of just installing Harris at the top of the ticket.

"The problem I had is that I thought Biden was doing a really good job, actually," Stern said. "But I understand why people said they had to switch. If I could go back in time and turn the time machine on, I think what would have been a better process would have been if Joe Biden said, 'Hey, I did a good job and I'm ready to hand over the baton.' And then let people in the Democratic Party nominate someone through the process of voting, through the primaries — that would've been ideal."

Still, Stern said he isn't one who believes in sour grapes and hopes the U.S. can thrive under Trump.

"I hope Donald Trump is successful," he said. "He is now going to be my next president."