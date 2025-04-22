WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: foreign | students | judge | ice | dhs | college | antisemitism

Administration on Deadline to Restore Students' Legal Status

By    |   Tuesday, 22 April 2025 08:03 AM EDT

The Trump administration has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to reinstate the legal status allowing 133 international students to be in the United States, according to a temporary restraining order granted in a U.S. District Court in Georgia late last week.

Federal Judge Victoria Calvert issued the order last Friday on behalf of the students who had claimed in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and other groups in the Northern District of Georgia on claims the students' statuses were revoked unlawfully, ABC News reported Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit joins others that claim that Immigration and Customs Enforcement "abruptly and unlawfully" terminated students' records on the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, a database used by the Department of Homeland Security to monitor non-immigrant students.

"DHS's act of unlawfully terminating SEVIS records appears to be designed to coerce students, including each Plaintiff, into abandoning their studies and 'self-deporting' despite not violating their status," the lawsuit said.

Many of the plaintiffs involved had been facing charges of traffic violations or minor misdemeanors, but those charges had been dropped. Others were never cited for any violations.

The government's attorneys said a ruling in favor of the students would affect how the executive branch maintains control over immigration, but Calvert disagreed and ordered the administration to notify the court when it restores the students' legal status.

She also said the government must not use the identities of the plaintiffs involved for any reason beyond the lawsuit.

Another hearing has been set for Thursday.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Trump administration has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to reinstate the legal status allowing 133 international students to be in the United States, according to a temporary restraining order granted in a U.S. District Court in Georgia late last week.
foreign, students, judge, ice, dhs, college, antisemitism, trump administration, reinstate
249
2025-03-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 08:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved