Senate Advances Housing Bill as GOP Pushback Emerges

The Senate on Tuesday cleared a key procedural hurdle for legislation aimed at making homeownership more affordable, though the measure still faces resistance from some Republicans, reports The New York Times.

Senators voted 89-9-1 during the third procedural vote advancing the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, with final passage expected Thursday.

The legislation would expand financing options for builders, promote manufactured and modular housing, and create incentives for local governments that increase housing supply, with the goal of lowering home prices and rents by boosting the number of homes available.

The House has already approved its own version of the legislation, passing the Housing for the 21st Century Act with broad bipartisan support earlier this year.

The measure overlaps with many provisions in the Senate's 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, but the two chambers must still reconcile the differences between the bills before a final package can be approved and sent to the president.

The White House has said it supports the Senate's measure, though President Donald Trump earlier this week said he would approve nothing unless Senate Republicans pass the SAVE America Act.

The chairman of the influential House Freedom Caucus warned Wednesday that changes are needed to the housing measure.

"We'll deal with housing in some way — it's not going to be the way the Senate is going to send it over to the House," Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Politico. "We'll go from there."

Conservative lawmakers oppose the bill over a provision that temporarily bans the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency. They are pushing for a permanent ban.

"I'm not thrilled about being asked to vote for a bunch of Elizabeth Warren rent control policies, pricing control and rent policies that are downright socialist, if not outright communist," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said Wednesday.

"We're interested in making sure that there's never going to be a central bank digital currency that controls what people spend and where they spend it."