Hoyer: House to Hold Vote to Avoid Debt Default, Shutdown

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Friday that the lower chamber will vote next week on measures to avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt and a potential shutdown in October, Politico reports.

Hoyer wrote in a letter to his colleagues that Democrats will consider suspending the cap on borrowing instead of increasing the cap altogether. He did not specify a timeline for this suspension, but Politico notes that if Democrats decide to hold a vote on a separate debt bill, that could force members of the GOP to take a side after both parties agreed to suspend the debt ceiling as part of a deal with former President Donald Trump two years ago.

He also said that the House will vote on a stopgap bill to fund the government through early December, with additional funding for localities that are still recovering from storms like Hurricane Ida.

"The House will also take action to suspend the debt limit to ensure that America pays its bills on time," Hoyer wrote, according to The Hill. He also said that the House will vote on a bill that would guarantee abortion access following the controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision on a restrictive Texas law.

"Inaction by the Supreme Court to halt implementation of S.B. 8, the threat of other state attacks on the constitutional right to reproductive choice recognized in Roe v. Wade, and decades of precedent leave the House no choice but to act. We must ensure that women and health care providers are protected and that a woman's access to health care is not determined by where she lives," Hoyer wrote.