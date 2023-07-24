House to Hear From UFO Whistleblower

A former U.S. intelligence official who claims the government is withholding information about UFO activity will testify before a House committee this week, The Hill reports.

David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, claimed in a recent interview that for decades, the government has been secretly recovering landed or crashed "non-human exotic origin vehicles."

Grusch also claimed that during his time as the national reconnaissance officer representative for the Pentagon's Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, the government prevented him and his group from investigating the crash retrieval program.

On Wednesday, Grusch will testify before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs in a hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency."

Two other witnesses also will testify: Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director Ryan Graves and retired Commander David Fravor, the former commanding officer of the Navy strike fighter squadron known as the "Black Aces."

According to the committee, the hearing "will explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency and accountability regarding UAPs’ possible threats to U.S. national security."

It "will also highlight legislative efforts to bring transparency to UAPs and require the federal government to provide the American people with information about potential risks to public safety and national security."

"The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden for decades, and we’re finally going to shed some light on it. We’re bringing in credible witnesses who can provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth. We’re done with the cover-ups," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who sits on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said in a statement.