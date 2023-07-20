Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Pentagon Blocking UFO Info

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that the Pentagon has worked to prevent Congress from getting information on unidentified flying objects "every step of the way."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday, Burchett said that the House Oversight Committee is planning a hearing on UFOs next week because a number of their agency sources are being scared into silence.

"Well, we've had men back out. NASA was on tap to talk to us. They backed out. You know, it's just every step of the way — from the committee room, to the committee, to the press room, everything. They do not want us to do this."

Burchett explained that he offered to amend the Federal Aviation Administration's annual reauthorization to include reports of UFOs, but the intelligence community "shut it down."

"It was not even allowed to go up for a vote," the congressman said. "Who are these people? What the hell is going on? Let's get to the bottom of it."

Jeremy Corbell, an investigative journalist who has been studying UFO phenomena for years, said that members of the panel will get to talk with individuals that have reported seeing the strange objects.

"This is completely different. No suits and bureaucrats trying to obfuscate. This is the real deal right here," Corbell stated.

The representative further confirmed that he had seen better-quality footage of reported UFOs and is trying to make them public. However, he noted a significant problem was "a lot of this stuff is classified."

"To get it, we have to go through so many hoops. So, I don't know. We've had so many hurdles. I'm just hoping we have three witnesses that are willing to talk. That's what we need," Burchett said.

