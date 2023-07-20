×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim burchett | ufos | house | oversight committee | nasa | pentagon | faa

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Pentagon Blocking UFO Info

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 10:44 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that the Pentagon has worked to prevent Congress from getting information on unidentified flying objects "every step of the way."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday, Burchett said that the House Oversight Committee is planning a hearing on UFOs next week because a number of their agency sources are being scared into silence.

"Well, we've had men back out. NASA was on tap to talk to us. They backed out. You know, it's just every step of the way — from the committee room, to the committee, to the press room, everything. They do not want us to do this."

Burchett explained that he offered to amend the Federal Aviation Administration's annual reauthorization to include reports of UFOs, but the intelligence community "shut it down."

"It was not even allowed to go up for a vote," the congressman said. "Who are these people? What the hell is going on? Let's get to the bottom of it."

Jeremy Corbell, an investigative journalist who has been studying UFO phenomena for years, said that members of the panel will get to talk with individuals that have reported seeing the strange objects.

"This is completely different. No suits and bureaucrats trying to obfuscate. This is the real deal right here," Corbell stated.

The representative further confirmed that he had seen better-quality footage of reported UFOs and is trying to make them public. However, he noted a significant problem was "a lot of this stuff is classified."

"To get it, we have to go through so many hoops. So, I don't know. We've had so many hurdles. I'm just hoping we have three witnesses that are willing to talk. That's what we need," Burchett said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that the Pentagon has worked to prevent Congress from getting information on unidentified flying objects "every step of the way."
tim burchett, ufos, house, oversight committee, nasa, pentagon, faa, jeremy corbell
332
2023-44-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 10:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved