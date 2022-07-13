×
House Passes Govt System to Make UFO Reporting Easier

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 08:36 PM EDT

The House passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to create a secure government system to make the reporting of UFOs easier.

The bill's "amnesty provision" also promises to protect current and former government officials from reprisal, so they can be more compelled to report incidents of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAPs), the modern term for UFOs (unidentified flying objects).

UAP incidents have been on the rise in recent years, but there could be worldly answers to this, namely in advances in technology and the use of advanced drones around the world.

Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., proposed the bipartisan amendment, which passed Wednesday in the House by a voice vote and without debate, Politico reported.

"I believe it's possible that folks may be precluded from being fully transparent with Congress due to their being bound by non-disclosure agreements," Gallagher told Politico in a statement. "If that's true, I want to make sure that there's no technical reason preventing them from speaking to us."

In addition to transparency with the American people, Gallagher told Politico that his "primary interest" was "to ensure that our military and intelligence community are armed with the best possible information, capital, and scientific resources to defeat our enemies and maintain military and technology superiority."

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 08:36 PM
