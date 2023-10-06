GOP Lawmakers Request Speaker Nomination Rules Change

More than 40% of House Republicans signed a letter in a quest to "temporarily" change the internal party rules on nominating a new speaker, The Hill reported Friday.

The letter, written by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and signed by 94 House Republicans overall, was sent to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., asking for a special meeting to alter the guidelines and raise the threshold needed for nomination, according to The Hill.

"Pursuant to House Republican Conference Rule 6(d)(2)(A), we request a special organizational meeting for the purpose of consideration of an amendment to House Republican Conference Rules to temporarily raise the threshold needed to elect a speaker," read the letter, according to The Hill.

Republicans want the change made from a simple majority to a majority of the House — this time — to avoid a situation like the 15-ballot, multiday January election of Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted Tuesday.

It was the first multiballot election ever in the House, and Republicans want to avoid a second as they eye a speedy election, The Hill reported.

House Republicans are scheduled to have an internal forum on Tuesday followed by a nominating election on Wednesday.

Just two members have declared their candidacies for speaker thus far: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., is mulling a bid.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jordan on Friday.