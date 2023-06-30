McCarthy: Student Loan Decision Shows Pelosi Was Right

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., cited predecessor Nancy Pelosi while applauding the Supreme Court's ruling Friday to block President Joe Biden's plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans.

"The Court called out Pelosi in its decision: 'People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress,'" McCarthy tweeted.

"I agree with her for once!"

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to stop Biden's $400 billion plan, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

The court held that the administration needs Congress' endorsement before undertaking so costly a program.

"BREAKING —> President Biden's student loan giveaway is ruled UNLAWFUL. The 87% of Americans without student loans are no longer forced to pay for the 13% who do," McCarthy tweeted.

"This builds on the Fiscal Responsibility Act's end to the payment pause. The President must follow the law."