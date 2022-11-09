×
GOP Picks Up House Seats from Democrats, Edison Research Projects

Republican Congressional nominee, state Sen. Jen Kiggans celebrates her win during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Nathan Howard/Getty)

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 12:27 AM EST

Republicans have picked up a net three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 88 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

For House races, Edison Research is tracking the net number of seats that flip from one party to another, as opposed to the net gain or loss of overall seats by either party.

The number of flips does not take into account seven new seats created during congressional redistricting and two races in which an incumbent Democrat and an incumbent Republican are facing each other due to redistricting.

So far, Republicans have won 185 seats in the 435-seat House and Democrats have won 162 seats, Edison projected.

Edison projected that there had been no net gain or loss in Senate seats for either party with 27 of 35 races called.

Republicans would need to pick up one Senate seat to capture control of the chamber.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


