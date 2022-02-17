House Oversight Dems Push to Cancel Trump Hotel Lease in DC

Leading Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week wrote a letter to push the federal property manager to cancel former President Donald Trump's lease on a historic building near the White House in Washington, D.C.

Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., wrote in a letter to the U.S. General Services Administration asking for the lease for a hotel in the Old Post Office Building at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, to be terminated instead of allowing Trump to sell it for a profit. Trump’s company made a deal last year to sell the property, which had been losing money, to an investment firm based in Miami for a profit of as much as $100 million.

The legislators note that Trump's former longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, "terminated its relationship with former President Trump and the Trump Organization following long-running scrutiny by the Committee and other investigators," and saying that the "ten years" worth of financial statements prepared for former President Trump … 'should no longer be relied upon.' "

According to the lawmakers, this means that the financial statements prepared by Mazars prior to this period that Trump submitted "as part of his bid to win" the lease could "contain potential misrepresentations about former President Trump's assets that are similar to those identified by state investigators.

"In light of these new revelations, including further evidence that the former President submitted at least one financial statement with possible material misrepresentations to GSA, we request that you consider terminating the Old Post Office Building lease to former President Trump and the Trump Organization under the authority provided in Article 27 of the lease, and end, once-and-for-all, the grave damage this inappropriate lease has done to presidential ethics and integrity in government contracting," the letter continues.

"No one should be rewarded for providing false or misleading information to the federal government or for seeking to profit off the presidency," they wrote.