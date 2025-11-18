Oversight: Dems Caught Red-Handed in Epstein Hoax

The GOP-led House Oversight and Government Reform Committee accused Democrats of getting "caught red-handed spreading a hoax" about President Donald Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a string of social media posts, the House panel listed several ways Democrats "misled the public, lied about witness testimony, doctored documents and are now scrambling to cover it up" regarding the files belonging to the late child sex trafficker Epstein.

The Monday posts included the panel writing that Virgin Islands Democrat Rep. Stacey Plaskett "was texting with Jeffrey Epstein during an actual House hearing" in 2019.

"Epstein helped Plaskett question a discredited witness who hated Trump. None other than Michael Cohen," the panel wrote with a clip of the lawmaker questioning Trump's former lawyer, Cohen, who is now disbarred.

Oversight then wrote that, "They ignored [former President Bill] Clinton's connections, buried exculpatory facts, and made targeted redactions to select documents to smear President Trump. Shameful."

The committee began by citing former Attorney General Bill Barr.

"Democrats claimed 'Barr could not clear Trump of wrongdoing' after his deposition," the panel posted, with an excerpt from Barr's deposition before the Oversight Committee.

"What did Barr actually say? That there was NO evidence, and that if SDNY [Southern District of New York] had anything on Trump, they would've indicted him. They didn't."

Chairman James Comer's panel then cited former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

"Democrats tried to smear Trump by linking him to Epstein via the 2007 case," the committee posted, with part of Acosta's testimony before Congress.

"But Acosta crushed their narrative. He testified that he never spoke, emailed, or had ANY contact with Trump about Epstein. None. EVER."

Despite Barr and Acosta's testimony, Democrats "leaked 3 cherry-picked emails out of 23,000 pages—then made their own redactions to hide exonerating facts," the panel wrote.

"One name they blacked out? Virginia Giuffre. Why? Because she publicly said she NEVER saw Trump do anything wrong," Oversight posted.

The committee then pointed out that Democrats also redacted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's name.

"Why? Because the redacted context changes the email. They were fabricating a smear campaign, not telling the truth," the panel wrote, while sharing an image of an email sent by the Epstein estate."

In saying Democrats "lied about who did the redactions," the Oversight Committee also showed a clip of a CNN anchor telling Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, that "Democrats did that though."

Democrats were not the only target of the Oversight Committee, which accused The New York Times of "helping Democrats rewrite history" by editing a story to remove an accusation that Republicans were trying to "disorient" attention with the release of 23,000 files.

"Enough with the lies. We've released ALL the documents—65,000 pages to date. No cherry-picking, no cover-ups. Democrats? They only released NINE," the committee's last post in the string read, with a memo about the Democrats' hoax attached.

"Americans deserve the full truth — not whatever version helps Democrats spin another hoax."