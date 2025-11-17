GOP Unites Behind Epstein Bill After Trump Backs it

With President Donald Trump now endorsing the push to release all Jeffrey Epstein files, top House Republicans — including chairs Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky. — are quickly lining up behind the bill, Politico reported Monday.

Further, a growing number of Senate Republicans are now open to voting for the measure in light of the president's about-face, according to the report.

A vote could come as early as Tuesday in the Republican-controlled House.

"I think everyone will vote for it," said Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee. He added, Republicans need "to get this ridiculous thing past us."

Comer, chair of the Oversight panel, said, "I mean, I think everybody's gonna vote for it," adding, however, that it is just a "show vote."

"I think the Department of Justice has turned over what they're legally allowed to turn over," Comer said.

The legislation compels full release of all Epstein investigative files, including federal records and communications. Supporters say transparency is overdue; critics warn sensitive material could affect ongoing cases and privacy concerns.

Trump's reversal late Sunday came just days after a House petition secured enough signatures to force a vote — a rare moment in which House Republicans broke from the president's position.

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide," Trump wrote late Sunday on Truth Social. "And it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party."

House GOP leaders are tentatively planning to advance the Epstein bill by having the Rules Committee adopt a procedural measure Monday night that merges in a separate proposal from Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., according to the report.

If that hurdle is cleared Tuesday afternoon, the House would move straight into debate and a final vote on the Epstein measure, the report said.

Leaders also floated another option: bringing the bill to the floor under suspension of the rules on Tuesday or Wednesday, a fast-tracked process that demands two-thirds support, Politico reported.

Trump's support has also reshaped Republican calculations in the Senate, where party leaders had until now downplayed the odds of the chamber moving on the House's Epstein files resolution, according to the report.

"I don't have any problems with data coming out. So lots of people ran on this issue in the last election, so I don't have any problems with us voting on it," Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., told reporters Monday.