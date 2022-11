There are 15 House of Representative races still too close to call — mostly in Democrat-run state elections.

Republicans, who have recorded a net gain thus far of nine seats, have won 217 House races, according to Newsmax's latest projections. Democrats have clinched 203. So, with 15 remaining, Democrats would have to go sweep every one of the races.

Here are the four races in which Republicans are leading:

Colorado District 3 — Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leading Democrat Adam Frisch by 1,122 votes. California District 27 — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., leads by 13,167 votes. California District 22 — Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., leads by more than 5 points. California District 3 — Republican Kevin Kiley leads by almost 6 points.

Here are 11 races where Democrats are leading: