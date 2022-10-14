GOP Presses National Archives for Dems' Communication on Trump FBI Raid

Two Republican House lawmakers are demanding documents from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) regarding Democrats' role in the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump.

"Committee Republicans have learned that NARA's actions initiated the Department of Justice's (DOJ) criminal investigation against the former president the same day Committee Democrats inquired about whether a referral to DOJ had been made," Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, members of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, wrote in a letter to Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall.

"The possibility of NARA being pressured by Committee Democrats to pursue the former president is troubling, and Committee Republicans are concerned about NARA's continued refusal to provide information about its role in the raid on the former president's home."

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, they said, on Feb. 9. wrote to NARA "raising concerns about 15 boxes of presidential records stored at" Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and "asking whether the Archivist had been in contact with the Attorney General on this matter."

That same day, "a 'referral' from NARA was 'sent to the United States Department of Justice' that initiated an investigation into the former president," they added.

Trump over the weekend said other past presidents had mishandled their White House records with the help of their agency, a claim the National Archives called "false and misleading."

"Reports that indicate or imply that those Presidential records were in the possession of the former Presidents or their representatives, after they left office, or that the records were housed in substandard conditions, are false and misleading," NARA said Tuesday in a statement.