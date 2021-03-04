Oops! GOP Lawmaker Says He Mistakenly Hit Wrong Key Voting for Police Reform Bill

The only Republican to vote in favor of passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Wednesday night insisted he pressed the wrong button.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, said Thursday he inadvertently made a mistake when casting his vote for the legislation. "I accidentally pressed the wrong voting button and realized it too late," Gooden wrote in a tweet he later deleted. "I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition to the partisan George Floyd Policing Act."

Gooden later tweeted to show the form he submitted to change his vote, per CBS News.

I have arguably the most conservative/America First voting record in Congress!

Of course I wouldn't support the radical left's, Anti-Police Act.

I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition!

Gooden, first elected to Congress in 2018, owns a Heritage Action for America 100-percent lifetime rating for conservative votes.

The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act passed 220-212 in the lower chamber. All of Gooden's Republican colleagues voted against it, as did two Democrats: Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Ron Kind, D-Wis.

Golden disagreed with a provision ending qualified immunity for law enforcement. The change makes it easier to pursue civil claims against police officers.

Kind said he was disappointed by the bill's failure to include an amendment that would have given law enforcement $100 million to implement de-escalation and implicit bias training.

The House bill bans no-knock warrants in drug cases and police chokeholds. It also incentivizes state investigations into local police departments and police-involved deaths, and redirects funding to community policing programs.

Initially passed in the House during June 2020 -- a month after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody -- but failed in the Republican-led Senate. With the upper chamber now 50-50 in terms of party split, Democrats will need 10 Republican votes to pass to the legislation.