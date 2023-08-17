House Judiciary Subpoenas Citibank Over Data Shared With FBI

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Citibank for details about whether it provided the Federal Bureau of Investigation customer transaction data, CNBC reported.

Rep. Jim Jordan of R-Ohio, the panel's chairman, issued the decree Thursday demanding potential correspondence between the bank and FBI officials days after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The committee's interest in banks, including Citibank, follows an FBI whistleblower's claim that Bank of America voluntarily gave law enforcement a list of transactions in the Washington, D.C., area during the riots.

Jordan previously requested that those two banks, alongside JPMorgan, PNC Financial Services, Truist Financial, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo, voluntarily hand over any potential communications with the FBI.

"We find this testimony alarming," Jordan and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., head of a subcommittee focused on the allegations, wrote in their June letter to JPMorgan.

"According to veteran FBI employees, without any legal process, a major financial institution provided the private financial information of Americans to the most powerful law enforcement entity in the country," they added.

When asked by Fox News, Bank of America did not deny the whistleblower's accusation but assured that it "follows all applicable laws and regulatory requirements" when responding to "law enforcement requests."

George Hill, a retired FBI supervisory intelligence analyst, was the whistleblower who went on record to make the claim. He also testified that there was no geographic limit on customers who made firearm purchases.

Joseph Bonavolonta, Hill's former supervisor and the special agent-in-charge of the FBI Boston Field Office, later backed up Hill's allegations against the FBI and Bank of America.

The Citibank subpoena was not the only one issued Thursday by Jordan.

In a separate probe into potential Biden administration collusion with Big Tech, Jordan sent subpoenas to FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking their cooperation.