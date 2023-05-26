×
House GOP to Probe Bank of America

By    |   Friday, 26 May 2023 11:24 AM EDT

House Republicans will investigate reports that Bank of America provided information about customer transactions made in the Washington, D.C., metro area around the time of the Capitol riot to the FBI.

The chairs of two House panels sent a letter this week announcing that they are "conducting oversight" of reports that the FBI received "information about American citizens from private entities."

The letter was signed by House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust chair Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and sent to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

Jordan and Massie noted that the Judiciary panel and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report in which a whistleblower claimed that Bank of America provided the FBI "with a list of individuals who had made transactions in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021," the days before and after the Capitol riot.

"This testimony is alarming. According to veteran FBI employees, BoA provided, without any legal process, private financial information of Americans to the most powerful law-enforcement entity in the country," the letter reads.

"This information appears to have had no individualized nexus to particularized criminal conduct, but was rather a data dump of BoA customers' transactions over a three-day period. This information undoubtedly included private details about BoA customers who had nothing at all to do with the events of January 6. Even worse, BoA specifically provided information about Americans who exercised their Second Amendment right to purchase a firearm."

Jordan and Massie also demanded that Bank of America turn over all communications related to the providing of financial records to the FBI and all records of communications with the Justice Department from Jan. 1, 2021 to the present.

