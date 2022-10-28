Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Ukraine Is Winning War With Russia

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, says both House Republicans and Democrats want Ukraine to succeed in its war with Russia, and both parties have proven that by regularly approving military, medical and financial aid to the Ukrainian troops over the last eight months.

"It's very important to support" Ukraine's efforts against Russia, McCaul told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"But we're [also] not going to send more blank checks" — similar to what the House and Senate Democrats have been doing, says McCaul.

Instead, come January, McCaul says Republicans will "focus on more oversight and accountability."

If the House Republicans take back the majority in the Nov. 8 midterms, McCaul would be in line to become the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

And that won't be a position McCaul takes lightly, in terms of helping Ukraine prevail over Russia, and also making sure every dollar being sent overseas serves its intended purpose.

"Look, the Ukrainians are winning this thing," says McCaul. "We were told [Russian President Vladimir Putin] would have this war over in four days."

The Russians' full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on Feb. 24. At the time, McCaul admits there were thoughts of Russia's army and resources being too overwhelming for Ukraine.

But that no longer seems to be the case, says McCaul.

As one prime example, the Texas congressman — who's up for reelection on Nov. 8 — shared reports of the Kremlin removing Russian prisoners from their jail cells, training them for four days, and then tossing the soldiers into the heat of battle.

At the same time, McCaul says the Biden administration deserves some of the blame for the Russia-Ukraine war taking place.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021, McCaul reasons that Putin likely saw "weakness" in the Biden administration, and figured it would be a matter of when — "and not if" — for invading Ukraine someday.

During the Newsmax interview, McCaul also marveled at how President Ronald Reagan operated from a peace through strength mantra, when dealing foreign adversaries.

However, in the present day, the United States' rivals "are seeing weakness that they didn't see in the [Trump] administration ... and they're starting to take advantage of that," says McCaul.

