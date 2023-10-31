×
Tags: house | ethics | george santos | nov. 17 | federal charges | expel | vote

House Ethics Panel: Santos Next Step Comes Nov. 17

Tuesday, 31 October 2023 10:09 PM EDT

The House Ethics Committee said Tuesday that it would announce the "next course of action" for New York Republican Rep. George Santos by Nov. 17.

This announcement comes amid a potential House vote on a resolution aimed at expelling the congressman, who faces a growing list of federal charges.

The House Ethics committee, led by Michael Guest from Mississippi and top Democrat Susan Wild from Pennsylvania, revealed that they have reached out to around 40 witnesses, analyzed over 170,000 pages of documents, and approved 37 subpoenas as part of their ongoing investigation into the New York congressman.

Santos, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of 23 federal charges. These allegations include identity theft of campaign donors, unauthorized credit card charges, falsification of campaign finance reports, and money laundering, among other charges. Despite bipartisan calls for his resignation, Santos remains defiant.

Nonetheless, several New York Republicans are expediting a resolution to expel him from Congress, with a potential vote as early as Wednesday.

Under the Constitution, expelling a member from the House demands a two-thirds majority vote.

In May, House Republicans blocked a Democrat initiative to expel the congressman, opting instead to refer the issue to the Ethics Committee. At that time, it was determined that the Committee would be responsible for deciding the congressman's fate, a resolution that now looms closer with the committee's upcoming announcement.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 31 October 2023 10:09 PM
