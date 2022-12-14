House Moves to Avoid Shutdown Before Weekend

Congress is preparing Wednesday evening to approve an emergency spending bill to avoid a government shutdown for at least the next week, The New York Times reported.

The House measure is mainly supported by Democrats and would help lawmakers continue negotiations over a longer-term spending deal to keep federal programs running into Fall 2023.

So far, the temporary bill is set to include aid for Ukraine, hurricane relief, new science funding, and potentially — tax extensions.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., already sent out a notice to GOP members on Tuesday recommending a "no" vote, claiming that the legislation is "an attempt to buy additional time for a massive lame-duck spending bill" that doesn't favor Republicans.

"Once again, House Democrats failed to meet the fundamental duty of funding the government despite spending most of the year passing trillions in wasteful spending that has fueled inflation and driven up our debt," the notice read.

It comes just one day before a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a $1.7 trillion proposal for longer-term spending into next year, arguing that Wednesday's vote serves as a weeklong "framework" for them to work out the kinks.

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut; along with Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; presented their package on Tuesday on behalf of the two chamber's allocation panels.

"We have a framework that provides a path forward to enact an omnibus next week," proclaimed DeLauro, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, according to Yahoo News.

"Now, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will work around the clock to negotiate the details of final 2023 spending bills that can be supported by the House and Senate and receive President Biden's signature."

However, absent from the meeting was Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, due to House leadership's opposition. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., later fully fledged out the conference's stance.

"We can't afford to continue to spend the way the Democrats have," McCarthy, who is making a push for speaker next term, said during a Wednesday press conference. He also commented on how House Republicans would respond differently in 2023.

"Like every single household, we'd take how much money we're able to afford, and we'd proportion it out and let all the members have that debate in an open process," he stated.

Granger parroted McCarthy's alternative plan to force through a different short-term spending measure, this time on Republicans' terms, until the party takes control of the lower chamber in January, per The Times.

"House Republicans will work toward a spending agreement that cuts wasteful spending, reduces inflation, and prioritizes border security and national defense," Granger said. "We have to stop this out-of-control spending."