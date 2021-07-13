House's Democratic Socialists Notably Silent on Cuba Protests

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) met earlier this month with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, and now are backing the communist regime in Cuba against calls for liberty and freedom.

And the four House Democrats tied to the socialist group are notably silent on the issue, including the controversial Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Fox News reported.

Protesters outraged at energy shortages, blackouts, and exhausted from coronavirus pandemic lockdowns took to the streets to call for freedom from Cuba's communist government.

The DSA is the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 92,000 members and chapters in all 50 states.

AOC, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., are four sitting members of Congress who are DSA members. Those lawmakers and DSA officials have not responded to Fox News' request for comment.

The DSA International Committee on Monday backed the communist ruling class, tweeting:

"DSA stands with the Cuban people and their Revolution in this moment of unrest. End the blockade."

Its Twitter account then added:

"The embargo must end full stop."

The former tweet's reference to "revolution" is what the communist government calls itself, and is not supporting the Democracy protesters, according to Fox News. Also, the latter tweet is rebuking the Trump administration trade embargo against Cuba, which has remained in effect during the Biden administration.

Arguably Congress' most famous Democratic-socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., did tweet Monday night for Cuba to "refrain from violence," while he also denounced the trade embargo levied against the communist country by the United States.

"It's also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people," Sanders' tweet read.