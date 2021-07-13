×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Cuba | house | democratic | socialists | aoc | protests

House's Democratic Socialists Notably Silent on Cuba Protests

House's Democratic Socialists Notably Silent on Cuba Protests
Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez participates in a press conference on the expanded Child Tax Credit at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York on July 8, 2021. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 July 2021 03:58 PM

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) met earlier this month with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, and now are backing the communist regime in Cuba against calls for liberty and freedom.

And the four House Democrats tied to the socialist group are notably silent on the issue, including the controversial Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Fox News reported.

Protesters outraged at energy shortages, blackouts, and exhausted from coronavirus pandemic lockdowns took to the streets to call for freedom from Cuba's communist government.

The DSA is the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 92,000 members and chapters in all 50 states.

AOC, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., are four sitting members of Congress who are DSA members. Those lawmakers and DSA officials have not responded to Fox News' request for comment.

The DSA International Committee on Monday backed the communist ruling class, tweeting:

"DSA stands with the Cuban people and their Revolution in this moment of unrest. End the blockade."

Its Twitter account then added:

"The embargo must end full stop."

The former tweet's reference to "revolution" is what the communist government calls itself, and is not supporting the Democracy protesters, according to Fox News. Also, the latter tweet is rebuking the Trump administration trade embargo against Cuba, which has remained in effect during the Biden administration.

Arguably Congress' most famous Democratic-socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., did tweet Monday night for Cuba to "refrain from violence," while he also denounced the trade embargo levied against the communist country by the United States.

"It's also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people," Sanders' tweet read.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) met earlier this month with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, and now are backing the communist regime in Cuba against calls for liberty and freedom...
house, democratic, socialists, aoc, protests
286
2021-58-13
Tuesday, 13 July 2021 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved