View's Hostin: Women Voting Republican 'Like Roaches Voting for Raid'
Residents cast their ballots during in-person absentee voting at City Hall on November 04, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 05 November 2022 01:51 PM EDT

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin earlier this week compared suburban white women who were voting Republican in the midterm elections to "roaches voting for Raid."

"I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican," Hostin said during the ABC broadcast Thursday. "'It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid. They’re voting against their own self interests. Do they want to live in Gilead in ‘A Handmaid’s Tale?'"

Hostin was reacting to a Wall Street Journal poll this week that showed white suburban women swinging 27 percentage points from a 12-point Democratic advantage in 2020 to a 15-point GOP advantage in this year’s election cycle.

According to the Journal, the key group makes up about 20% of the total electorate and helped both former President Donald Trump in 2016, and President Joe Biden in 2020 win the office.

The poll found 54% of the 297 white suburban women respondents believing the country is currently in a recession, and 74% believing the country is on the wrong track.

Saturday, 05 November 2022 01:51 PM
