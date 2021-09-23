×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Immigration | horses | patrol | del rio | suspended

DHS Orders Use of Horse Patrols in Del Rio Suspended

border patrol agents on horses watch migrants cross river
Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents watch Haitian immigrants on the bank of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2021, as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. (John Moore/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 September 2021 02:56 PM

The use of horse patrols in the Del Rio, Texas, sector has been suspended by the Department of Homeland Security, CNN is reporting.

The action came after video of Border Patrol agents on horses confronting migrants sparked outrage.

"We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a Homeland Security officials told reporters. "We'll prioritize other methods for identifying individuals who might be in medical distress."

The official maintained the Department of Homeland Security did not have intelligence to suggest there would be a surge of migrants coming into the sector.  

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers Wednesday that Border Patrol agents seen on horseback confronting Haitian refugees have been removed from regular duty during an investigation into their actions

Videos showed law enforcement officers on horseback using aggressive tactics when confronting the migrants. Some agents appeared to be swinging long reins. Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee that he shared their outrage over the images and vowed to "pull no punches" in punishing anyone found to have acted outside the rules, The Washington Times reported.

"The individuals, during the pendency of the investigation, are not conducting law enforcement duties to interact with migrants, but rather are conducting administrative duties," said Mayorkas, who didn’t say how many agents were being probed.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The use of horse patrols in the Del Rio, Texas, sector has been suspended by the Department of Homeland Security. The action came after video of Border Patrol agents on horses confronting...
horses, patrol, del rio, suspended
218
2021-56-23
Thursday, 23 September 2021 02:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App