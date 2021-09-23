DHS Orders Use of Horse Patrols in Del Rio Suspended

The use of horse patrols in the Del Rio, Texas, sector has been suspended by the Department of Homeland Security, CNN is reporting.

The action came after video of Border Patrol agents on horses confronting migrants sparked outrage.

"We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a Homeland Security officials told reporters. "We'll prioritize other methods for identifying individuals who might be in medical distress."

The official maintained the Department of Homeland Security did not have intelligence to suggest there would be a surge of migrants coming into the sector.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers Wednesday that Border Patrol agents seen on horseback confronting Haitian refugees have been removed from regular duty during an investigation into their actions

Videos showed law enforcement officers on horseback using aggressive tactics when confronting the migrants. Some agents appeared to be swinging long reins. Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee that he shared their outrage over the images and vowed to "pull no punches" in punishing anyone found to have acted outside the rules, The Washington Times reported.

"The individuals, during the pendency of the investigation, are not conducting law enforcement duties to interact with migrants, but rather are conducting administrative duties," said Mayorkas, who didn’t say how many agents were being probed.