Hillary: Would Endorse Biden If He Runs in '24

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, says she would endorse President Joe Biden if he runs for re-election in 2024.

"I would endorse our sitting president, yes, of course," Clinton said Wednesday following an appearance at the Aspen Ideas Conference, The Hill reported.

"I mean, this is a silly question," Clinton told NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor in a clip that aired on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on Thursday.

"Let's go with the person most likely to win," she said. "Joe Biden beat in a huge landslide victory in the popular vote Donald Trump. I think that says a lot."

Biden and his White House aides have said he intends to run for reelection, though he has not made an official announcement. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday clarified comments she had made earlier when leaving Washington for California when she told reporters, "The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together.'

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Wednesday, Harris said, "Joe Biden is running for reelection and I will be his ticket mate."

When Bash asked, "Full stop?" Harris replied, "Full stop. That's it."

Clinton lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama in 2008, then lost the general election to Republican Donald Trump in 2016 despite winning the popular vote. Trump bested her in the electoral college.

Harris, too, has been seen as a possible Democratic contender, especially if Biden doesn't run. She would be only 60 on Inauguration Day, 2025. Clinton would be 77, while Biden, who already is the oldest president to ever serve, would be 82.

Trump, who previously held the record of oldest president, would be 78. He, too, has strongly hinted he seeks to make another run for the office.