Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Hillary 2024 Rumor Shows 'Nobody on Dems' Bench'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that the recent rumors circulating about another Hillary Clinton presidential run in 2024 show that the Democrats have "nobody on their bench" should President Joe Biden not seek reelection.

"I think it shows you how nobody is on their bench," Van Duyne said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday. "Who else are they going to run? Or they're going to have somebody who has already run twice and lost. This is their best bet for trying to beat us in 2024?”

Despite definitively saying earlier this year that she would not try for a third time to win the presidency, she would say only she "couldn't imagine" running again during an interview this week by CBS News' anchor Gayle King, who noted that the answer was "not a no."

Speculation of a third Clinton candidacy heated up among some Democratic pundits in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade case that made abortion legal nationwide.

The high court ruled that the right to an abortion is not in the Constitution and should be sent back to the states to decide individually because the federal government had no authority on the issue.

In an article in The Hill Monday, Democratic pundit Juan Williams said that the former first lady, former senator from New York and former secretary of state is the right prescription for the moment.

"Clinton is exactly the right person to put steel in the Democrats' spine and bring attention to the reality that 'ultra-MAGA' Republicans, as President Joe Biden calls them, are tearing apart the nation," Williams wrote. "The Supreme Court justices last week acted as political enforcers for extremist views that are far out of line with public opinion on abortion and gun safety."

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza wrote Tuesday that while he doesn’t believe Clinton would challenge Biden in a primary, a candidate field absent the incumbent president might be a harder temptation to pass up.

"While I find it utterly implausible that Clinton would run against Biden in a primary in 2024, I also think that an open nomination — if Biden takes a pass on running — would be something that would be hard for Clinton to not at least look at," Cillizza wrote. "That's not to say she would run. It's only to say that her name would get bandied about if the seat was open."

Van Duyne said the speculation about another run for Clinton points to just how bad a job Vice President Kamala Harris is doing for her not to be discussed by top Democrats as a Biden alternative.

"It's also fairly a strong statement against the current (vice president) that you've got Biden, who picked a VP who can't even be considered a presidential candidate," Van Duyne said. "It's funny that Hillary wants to run again."

