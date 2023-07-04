Actor Hill Harper to Challenge Dem Slotkin in Senate Primary

Actor Hill Harper is finalizing plans in the coming weeks to launch his Senate campaign in Michigan to battle Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the Democratic primary, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Sources told the news organization that he has ordered campaign T-shirts and shot his announcement video, which was produced by The Win Company, the Democratic firm that made ads last year for now-Sen. John Fetterman.

Harper, an African American actor on “The Good Doctor,” has never made a bid for public office before and is expected to campaign to the left of Slotkin, a moderate, three-term Democratic congresswoman who represents a swing district. His supporters are confident that he can build a coalition that includes progressive and Black voters.