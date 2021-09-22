×
HHS Docs Reveal Child Sexual Abuse at Southern Border

A boy bathes himself with a jug of water inside a migrant camp at the U.S.-Mexico border on Sept. 21, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 September 2021 06:03 PM

Documents obtained by Judicial Watch and released by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) indicate instances of physical and sexual abuse of migrant children occurring at the southern border.

The documents indicate 33 instances of child abuse. According to FOX News, the cases of sexual abuse "against unaccompanied minors [were] tied to voluntary agencies contracting with the federal government."

The documents also indicate that the cases of abuse took place between Jan. 21 and Feb. 26 of this year.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton says, "these documents show that not only are there shocking reports of sexual abuse occurring in shelters for unaccompanied children, but that there is violence among the UACs themselves."

"It is no surprise," Fitton added, "that Biden administration's enabling of human trafficking has resulted in violence and the abuse of children."

Reports of the transpiring events range from "staff" to "non-staff" sexually abusing the unaccompanied children. However, 21 of the 33 reports filed state sexual abuse between the minors themselves.

Since the wave of migrants crossing the border began, allegations of minor sexual abuse have been coming in for months. In April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanded that the Biden administration close a San Antonio facility amid allegations of sexual abuse.

"In short," Abbott said, "this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children." Abbott, in April, reportedly called on the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate the allegations.

"The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it," the governor said at the time. "The administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable child abuse and neglect."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


