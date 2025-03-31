WATCH TV LIVE

harvard

US Reviewing Contracts, Grants to Harvard Over Antisemitism Allegations

US Reviewing Contracts, Grants to Harvard Over Antisemitism Allegations
Monday, 31 March 2025 03:47 PM EDT

The administration of Republican President Donald Trump announced a review on Monday of federal contracts and grants at Harvard University over allegations of antisemitism.

"The Task Force will review the more than $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard University, its affiliates and the Federal Government," the Education Department, Department of Health and the General Services Administration said in a joint statement.

"The review also includes the more than $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to Harvard University and its affiliates," it said.

Politics
Monday, 31 March 2025 03:47 PM
