Harris to Spend Election Night at Historically Black College

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 08:21 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris will spend Election Night at Howard University in Washington, the historically Black college where the Democrat studied 40 years ago, her spokesperson told AFP Tuesday.

November 5 will see Harris either become the first woman to win the White House, or she will be defeated by Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Nicknamed the "Black Harvard," Howard University was founded in 1867, shortly after the American Civil War, and educates thousands of African-Americans who make up the majority of its students.

It is one of the United States' HBCUs, or historically black colleges and universities, which emerged during the period of racial segregation and remain influential.

Harris graduated from Howard in 1986 and has maintained close ties with the institution.

© AFP 2024


