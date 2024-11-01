Marist Polls: Harris Tops Trump in Three 'Blue Wall' States

Marist Poll results released in the "Blue Wall" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin show Vice President Kamala Harris holding leads in all three locations, but the results remained within the polls' margins of error.

Marist results show Harris up over former President Donald Trump by 3 points in Michigan, a slight decline for her there compared to September's results, reports The Hill.

She came out 2 points ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, marking slight improvements in those states.

The three "blue wall" states had been strongholds for Democrats for decades before Trump flipped them in 2016. President Joe Biden turned them blue again in 2020.

As the three states account for a total of 44 electoral votes in this year's election, they may prove Harris' path to win the White House, if she can hold all three.

In Michigan:

Harris came out over Trump by 51% to 48%, down slightly from her 5-point lead in September.

Her margins improved among independents, where she climbed from 2 points to 6 points.

63% of those who already voted said they support Harris, with 59% who said they haven't voted yet saying they are for Trump.

Trump edged Harris among white voters, 51% to 48%, and Harris came out ahead of Trump by 75% to 25% among Black voters.

Harris also was shown leading Trump by 55% to 44% among women, with Trump up by 52% to 46% among men.

Harris has majority support among GenZ and millennials, 53%; GenX, 53%, and baby boomers, 53%. Trump got majority support among the older voters, the "Silent/Greatest Generation," at 51%.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 27-30 of 1,429 adults and carried at 3.2-point margin of error.

In Pennsylvania:

Harris leads by 50% to Trump's 48% in a poll of 1,642 adults, which carried a margin of error of 3.1 points.

She took a 15-point lead among independents, of 55% to 40%, after Trump led independents by 4 points in September.

The poll put Trump ahead of Harris by 51% to 47% among white voters, and with Black voters, Harris came out ahead of Trump by 84% to 16%.

Harris also showed majority support among younger voters, with Trump taking the majority support among the older ones. She also led among women by 11 points in Michigan, with Trump ahead with men by 6 points.

In Wisconsin:

Harris leads Trump by 50% to 48%, in a poll of 1,549 adults that carried a margin of error of 3.2 points.

Like in the other states, Harris' numbers among independents went up, climbing from 4 points to 6 points in September.

The gender gap was also evident in Wisconsin, where Harris leads among women by 12 points but Trump leads with men by 9 points.

The Marist Polls also showed the Democrat Senate candidates with slight leads. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., came out over former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., by 6 points. In Pennsylvania, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., was up over Republican Dave McCormick by 2 points, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads Republican Eric Hovde by 3 points in Wisconsin.