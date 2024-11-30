James Carville: Audit Harris Campaign's Spending

Democrat strategist James Carville is calling for an audit of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, saying its "unfathomable" spending has damaged the Democrat brand.

"The resistance is going to have trouble raising money," Carville said on the "Politics War Room" podcast.

"They're really p***** now. And the damage that the 2024 campaign has done, that the damage that this decade has done to the Democratic brand, is almost unfathomable, almost unfathomable," he added.

"So I have people that are contacting me to run for DNC [Democratic National Committee] chair. Promise you I'm not going to get in the middle of that," he said.

"But I would say the policy, number one, is we're going to audit everything. We're going to audit the campaign. We're going to audit Future Forward. We're going to audit the DNC so people can know.

"But I'm telling you, without complete transparency, the campaign — we think — raised a billion and a half dollars. OK, we know that Future Forward, the last we saw, was $900 million, so we can assume that they got to a billion before election. That's two and a half freaking billion dollars.

"Do you have any idea where that money went? Does anybody have any idea where that money went?" Carville asked.

"I mean, I have some places I'd start looking ... I promise you this: The amount of money and the amount of lobbyists that were involved in this campaign is staggering."

Future Forward was Harris' primary aligned super PAC.