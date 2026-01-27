Gov. Abbott Halts New H-1B Visas at Texas Universities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed public universities and state agencies to halt new H-1B visa petitions, expanding scrutiny of foreign workers employed by taxpayer-funded institutions.

It's a move intended to protect employment options for U.S. citizens who are residents of Texas.

"State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities, particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars, are filled by Texans first," the Republican governor said.

Texas lawmakers meet in regular session every two years. The most recent session ended in 2025, and the next regular legislative session convenes in January 2027 and adjourns May 31, 2027.

Under the order, agencies and universities may not initiate or file new H-1B visa applications without written approval from the Texas Workforce Commission through the end of that 2027 session.

Abbott also instructed institutions to submit detailed reports to the commission, including the number of H-1B petitions filed or renewed in 2025, the number of current visa holders, job titles, countries of origin, and visa expiration dates.

Agencies and universities were also told to document efforts made to provide qualified Texans a reasonable opportunity to apply for positions filled by H-1B visa holders.

Abbott previewed the move during a radio interview on Monday, saying the state had requested visa data from public schools and universities and planned to take action after reviewing the information.

"I don't see any reason why we need any H-1B visa employees in our public schools in the state of Texas," Abbott said, adding that exceptions could exist for unique skill sets.

He also suggested some visa holders may have overstayed their legal status, referencing enforcement priorities under President Donald Trump.

Emails reportedly show Abbott's office requested H-1B employment data from Texas A&M University System leaders last week.

The request followed reporting that Texas A&M spent about $3.25 million on H-1B sponsorships and related costs over roughly five years, compared with about $1.1 million spent by the University of Texas at Dallas during a similar period.

H-1B visas allow employers to hire foreign workers for specialized positions requiring at least a bachelor's degree and are commonly used by universities and academic medical centers to hire professors, researchers, and physicians.

Federal immigration data show Dallas Independent School District employed 230 H-1B visa holders as of Sept. 30, 2025, followed by UT Southwestern Medical Center with 220 and Texas A&M University with 210.

Texas A&M University System said it is complying with the directive and had already stopped sponsoring certain new H-1B petitions following a federal fee increase imposed last year.

Higher education advocates have warned that restricting access to international faculty and researchers could affect research and innovation across the state.