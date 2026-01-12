State Dept: Trump Revokes 100K Visas in Record Year

The Trump administration has revoked more than 100,000 visas since it entered the White House less than a year ago, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Monday on X.

That figure "includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes — including assault, theft, and driving under the influence," Pigott added.

The number of visas revoked last year is a record and is more than double those revoked under President Joe Biden in 2024, according to Newsweek.

The State Department said the revocations were mostly for visitors to the United States who overstayed on business or tourist visas. It also included nearly 500 students who lost their visas due to drug possession and distribution.

The revocation of the record number of foreign nationals' visas is part of the Trump administration's aggressive overhaul of the nation's immigration system since the beginning of the president's second term.