WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | visas | revoked | 100 | 000

State Dept: Trump Revokes 100K Visas in Record Year

By    |   Monday, 12 January 2026 12:54 PM EST

The Trump administration has revoked more than 100,000 visas since it entered the White House less than a year ago, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Monday on X.

That figure "includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes — including assault, theft, and driving under the influence," Pigott added.

The number of visas revoked last year is a record and is more than double those revoked under President Joe Biden in 2024, according to Newsweek.

The State Department said the revocations were mostly for visitors to the United States who overstayed on business or tourist visas. It also included nearly 500 students who lost their visas due to drug possession and distribution.

The revocation of the record number of foreign nationals' visas is part of the Trump administration's aggressive overhaul of the nation's immigration system since the beginning of the president's second term.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration has revoked more than 100,000 visas since it entered the White House less than a year ago, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Monday on X.
trump administration, visas, revoked, 100, 000
150
2026-54-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved