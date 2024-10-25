Grenell Quits Holocaust Board Over Kamala's Nazi Comments

Ric Grenell, the ambassador to Germany during Donald Trump's administration, resigned from the board of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum on Friday over the panel's "silence" in response to Kamala Harris' comments comparing the Republican presidential nominee to Adolf Hitler.

Grenell said his resignation was effective immediately in an email Friday afternoon.

"The Museum leadership's silence in the face of Vice President Kamala Harris comparing her political opponent to Adolf Hitler is dangerous," Grenell wrote. "I have been a part of this Board when lesser comments about the Holocaust were debated for condemnation and action taken."

In The Atlantic earlier this week, Trump's former chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, said Trump had a favorable opinion oh Hitler's generals.

Harris, during a town hall with CNN said that she believes Trump is a "fascist," as a result.

The Democrat nominee for president went even farther on social media.

"Donald Trump vowed to be a dictator on day one. He vowed to use the military to carry out personal and political vendettas. His former chief of staff said he wanted generals like Hitler's," she posted Wednesday.

"Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution," she posted again Wednesday.

"Donald Trump openly admires dictators, including Adolf Hitler," she posted Thursday.



"The growing partisanship of the Museum's Leadership and the all-out protection of the Democrat nominee for President of the United States is troublesome. It isn't good for the Museum's important work," Grenell said in his resignation.



"Kamala Harris' comments should have been condemned immediately by the Museum's leaders," he concluded.

Trump appointed Grenell to the Holocaust Museum board in December 2020.