Rep. Landsman: 'Closer' to Calling on Biden to Drop Out

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, said he is getting closer to calling for President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid.

In an interview with CNN, Landsman praised actor George Clooney for his New York Times op-ed saying Biden should leave the race.

"What Clooney said yesterday was really powerful," Landsman said. "[Biden] saved democracy in 2020, he's gotta do it again in 2024."

Landsman said he plans to meet with constituents before formally calling on Biden to exit the election.

"It's becoming increasingly likely that this may be just too high of a hill for him to climb" Landsman said. "To be able to make the case against [former President Donald Trump] should not be that hard. Biden has to do it. If he can't do it, then he's gotta let somebody else do it."

The Ohio congressman, who represents the 1st Congressional District and was elected in 2022, said Biden's actions since the debate have not helped his cause.

"I think he's made it even harder since the debate, because instead of saying 'look, you know, let me show you I can do this,' he just kind of went at us, and I don't think that helped him."

Landsman said he would be fine with an open Democratic convention or picking Vice President Kamala Harris to be the nominee.