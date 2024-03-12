×
14 Dems Join GOP Resolution to Condemn Biden on Border

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 09:05 PM EDT

Fourteen Democrats voted with House Republicans to pass a resolution Tuesday condemning President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Specifically, the non-binding resolution blasts Biden — also naming Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — for refusing to use executive action on the border. The resolution, introduced by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, passed 226-193.

It's the second time in weeks that Republicans have passed a resolution condemning Biden's border crisis with help from 14 Democrats, including 11 who voted with the GOP on Tuesday. Back on Jan. 17, Republicans and that cadre of Democrats voted 225-187 to denounce "the Biden administration's open-borders policies."

De La Cruz introduced this resolution the same day as Biden's State of the Union address, during which Republicans were incensed by the president's "blame shifting." De La Cruz, in fact, delivered Republicans' Spanish-language rebuttal to Biden's SOTU address.

"The resolution underscores the urgent need for the Biden administration to take decisive action to address the crisis at our border," De La Cruz said in a statement. "We urge the administration to immediately begin utilizing the authorities available to them to regain control of the situation and protect the interests of the American people."

The vote comes the same day that Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, launched an advisory group called the Democrats for Border Security Task Force. Cuellar was one of the 14 Democrats — both times — to vote with Republicans on the resolutions condemning Biden.

"It's important for Democrats to talk about strong border security and still be respectful of immigrants' rights," Cuellar told reporters Tuesday.

The task force is backing the $118 billion bipartisan border security legislation and foreign aid package that came out of the Senate early last month but landed with a thud once congressional Republicans examined the language of the deal.

Democrats who voted in favor of Tuesday's resolution were Reps. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., Angie Craig, D-Minn., Cuellar, Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Don Davis, D-N.C., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, Susie Lee, D-Nev., Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., and Eric Sorensen, D-Ill.

