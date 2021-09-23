Biden WH to Replace 'Shocked' Lee Greenwood on Arts Council

Country singer Lee Greenwood is no longer a member of the National Council on the Arts, Greenwood said on Fox News Thursday.

''I was quite shocked, to tell you the truth,'' Greenwood confessed. ''I didn’t get a phone call or letter. It was just an email.''

The singer’s patriotic anthem, ''God Bless the USA,'' has been played at hundreds of political events since it debuted in 1984. He was first appointed to the council by President George W. Bush, and also served under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Of the well-known song, Greenwood said, ''It’s meant for all people, not just for a particular political party.''

The singer told Newsmax earlier this year, ''Everywhere I go, I see people who want to be just an American. They just want to have a great life and live every single day helping their neighbors and helping veterans.''

Discussing his song ''God Bless the USA,'' which repeats the phrase ''proud to be an American'' several times, Greenwood said, ''"It reflects for me the freedom that I had to do, what I wanted to do to make my life fun and it is. I thank every single soldier, sailor, Marine, Coast Guard, Space X people that are doing their very best to make this country free."

Greenwood became the latest presidential appointee to be replaced or asked to resign by the Biden administration. Earlier this month, the Biden administration asked several members of former President Donald Trump's administration, including Sean Spicer, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, and ex-national security adviser H.R. McMaster, to either resign from their appointment advisory roles on military boards or be dismissed.

Spicer, a former White House spokesman and current host of "Spicer & Co." on Newsmax, said it was ''frankly insulting" to have his board service questioned. Spicer was appointed to the Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors by then-President Donald Trump.

When asked about President Biden’s reasons for terminating the military appointments Sept. 8, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, ''The president’s objective is what any president’s objective is: to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values,'' The Washington Post reported.

No reason has been provided regarding Greenwood’s dismissal.